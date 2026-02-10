New research USV delivered to Russia's Northern Arctic Federal University

Though compact in size, Orkan is capable of transporting up to 500 kg of assorted payloads of various types over long distances. The cargo will be loaded in a dedicated compartment in the bow.

The USV is powered by a Yaroslavl diesel engine and is fitted with an AIS, collision avoidance systems, and remote and autonomous navigation systems. Tests on the earlier Breeze validated the ability to withstand extreme operating conditions in the White Sea and to reach remote settlements such as those on the Solovetsky Islands.

The USV can also be monitored remotely from either another vessel or a shore control station.