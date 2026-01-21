German consortium launches research project on autonomous vessel integration in port operations

Germany's Hamburg Port Authority, together with the Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (Fraunhofer CML) and Kongsberg Maritime Germany, has launched a project that seeks to safely integrate semi-autonomous and remotely monitored, low-emission waterborne vehicles such as autonomous surface vessels into complex port environments.

The iPORTUS project is funded with approximately €1.7 million (US$2 million) by the German Federal Ministry for Transport under the IHATEC II funding programme.

The project will focus on ensuring nautical safety and cyber security, developing a high degree of autonomy for the deployed systems, and integrating them into a remote operations centre (ROC).