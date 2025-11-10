VESSEL REVIEW | SeaDragon – Unmanned carrier vehicle and technology demonstrator for German research institute

The Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (Fraunhofer CML), a research organisation based in Hamburg, has introduced a new type of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) into service.

The 5.5- by 2.1-metre (18- by 6.9-foot) SeaDragon is characterised by a modular catamaran design and sensor technologies to help advance research in the field of autonomous systems. The technologies are intended to support research in the areas of obstacle avoidance, target tracking, autonomous docking, and controlling the craft with the aid of augmented reality.

“The USV was also designed to function as a carrier vehicle for smaller unmanned aerial vehicles or underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs),” Fraunhofer CML told Baird Maritime. “This fleet of vehicles will be used in research to provide services that are still carried out by a human operator today. Examples of duties in which such craft will be employed are ship and bridge inspections.”