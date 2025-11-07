COLUMN | Automation and AI in shipping: tools for improving productivity [Grey Power]

How can the workforce be made more productive?

It is a frequently asked question in the UK, and indeed across Europe during present times, with politicians agonising about the failure of economies to grow and productivity remaining static. Indeed, in post-Covid UK, we seem to be remorseless retreating, with large parts of the population economically inactive; many too “anxious” to seek employment, and sustained by generous welfare payments.

In well-unionised sectors, along with much of the public services, the tendency is to do even less, while demanding more money and flatly refusing to link these demands with even small tweaks of productivity or restrictive working practices.