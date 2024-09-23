VESSEL REVIEW | Arctos 1 – Hybrid USV for windfarm inspections in Baltic Sea

Named Arctos 1 after the Latin for “bear,” the USV belongs to a series of multi-purpose platforms that also offer long-endurance, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) capability for a wide range of applications.

Constructed under survey by Lloyd's Register to a Special Service Craft (SSC) compliant design, the USV is ideally suited to self-transiting campaigns within hydrographic, oceanographic, and environmental data collection or offshore asset inspection.