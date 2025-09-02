Reach Subsea to deploy USV for gas field monitoring in Australia
Reach Subsea's unmanned surface vehicle (USV) Reach Remote 2 is en route to Australia, where it will be operated in support of energy company Woodside.
The USV will perform reservoir monitoring on the Scarborough gas field and will utilise Reach Subsea's proprietary monitoring technology.
The system can measure time-lapse gravity and seafloor deformation to detect small changes in reservoir mass and pressure. Reach Subsea said these high-precision measurements can significantly reduce uncertainty in gas reserves and aquifer influx, enhancing history-matching workflows and supporting more accurate production forecasts and infill well planning.
"We are reducing HSE risks by removing personnel from hazardous environments, reducing operational costs, and cutting the carbon footprint of offshore activities by up to 90 per cent," said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.
This deployment also marks the start of Reach Subsea’s inspection, maintenance and repair operations in Australia.
The 24-metre Reach Remote 2 belongs to the same series as Reach Remote 1, which was delivered to Reach Subsea in 2024.