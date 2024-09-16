VESSEL REVIEW | Reach Remote 1 – Unmanned mothership to expand Norwegian operator’s ROV capabilities

Design and development of the USV Reach Remote 1 was undertaken by Norwegian technology firm Kongsberg Maritime. Massterly, a joint venture between Kongsberg and shipping company Wilhelmsen, will be responsible for controlling and monitoring the craft from a remote operations centre via VSAT, 5G, and other wireless connections, and near real-time data acquisition results will be provided continuously for quality control and made available for employers in a visualised solution.

Kystdesign meanwhile provided a smaller work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) powered by electricity and with a rated operating depth of 2,000 metres (6,600 feet).