Reach Subsea secures additional EU funding for USV development

The funding will support the scale-up of the company's Reach Remote project, which focuses on developing advanced remote unmanned surface vessels (USVs) for efficient and sustainable operations in ocean-based industries.

The first stage of Reach Remote is to introduce USVs dedicated to survey, inspection, and light repair projects. These USVs will serve as mobile power banks, data centres, and communication modules for underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), with both the USVs and ROVs operated from an onshore control centre.