Acceptance tests begin for OMS Group's new USV

Malaysian subsea installation specialist the OMS Group has confirmed the start of sea acceptance tests (SATs) of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) acquired by the company from French robotics manufacturer Exail.

Elite is one of two USVs that OMS acquired from Exail earlier this year. The craft will be used for seabed surveys, route verification, and monitoring.

The USVs belong to an existing series with examples already in operation in other countries. The craft are capable of long-duration operations of up to 30 days.