Malaysia's OMS Group to deploy French USVs for subsea cable surveys

Malaysia's OMS Group has acquired two uncrewed surface vessels from French manufacturer Exail to facilitate the global installation of subsea cable infrastructure. The company reported that the first unit, which will be named USV Elite, is scheduled for launch in June 2026.
Both vessels will be used to support cable installation campaigns by performing seabed surveys, route verification, and monitoring. These units feature an operational endurance of up to 30 days and a range of approximately 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 kilometres).
The platforms are designed to carry advanced sensors, including the Kongsberg EM124 multibeam echo sounder, to provide the high-resolution mapping required for large-scale projects.
Ronnie Lim, Group Chief Executive Officer of OMS Group, stated, “As global demand for subsea digital infrastructure continues to grow, advanced survey capability has become increasingly important.”
Lim noted that the deployment of these vessels improves the ability to deliver quality data with greater safety and operational resilience during remote missions.
The company is also planning to integrate autonomous underwater vehicles and a remote operation centre in Singapore to coordinate multi-vehicle operations.
Exail remarked that the acquisition supports the development of offshore infrastructure driven by global connectivity needs. Olivier Cervantes, Vice President of Maritime Autonomy Solutions at Exail, said, “The use of USVs can reduce human exposure at sea, and offer greater operational flexibility while maintaining high data quality.”