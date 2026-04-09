Malaysia's OMS Group to deploy French USVs for subsea cable surveys

Malaysia's OMS Group has acquired two uncrewed surface vessels from French manufacturer Exail to facilitate the global installation of subsea cable infrastructure. The company reported that the first unit, which will be named USV Elite, is scheduled for launch in June 2026.

Both vessels will be used to support cable installation campaigns by performing seabed surveys, route verification, and monitoring. These units feature an operational endurance of up to 30 days and a range of approximately 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 kilometres).

The platforms are designed to carry advanced sensors, including the Kongsberg EM124 multibeam echo sounder, to provide the high-resolution mapping required for large-scale projects.