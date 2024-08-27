Tug News Roundup | August 27 – Japanese ammonia-powered vessel, South African port's newest harbour launches and more

New tug to serve China's Port of Yangjiang

Chinese towage company Yangjiang Baofeng Tug has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shpyard. Named Baofeng Tuo 6, the tug will be operated out of the Port of Yangjiang in Guangdong province.

The tug has an LOA of 37 metres, a beam of 10.2 metres, and a depth of 4.5 metres. A total installed power of 2,942 kW delivers a bollard pull of 52 tonnes and a speed of 13 knots.