Tug News Roundup | August 27 – Japanese ammonia-powered vessel, South African port's newest harbour launches and more
Deliveries include an ammonia-powered tug for a Japanese shipping company, a conventional tug for a Chinese owner, and two harbour launches for a South African port operator. A Turkish yard floats out a new tug slated for a Greek towage specialist. Finally, Lithuania's defence ministry orders a support tug for naval use.
New tug to serve China's Port of Yangjiang
Chinese towage company Yangjiang Baofeng Tug has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shpyard. Named Baofeng Tuo 6, the tug will be operated out of the Port of Yangjiang in Guangdong province.
The tug has an LOA of 37 metres, a beam of 10.2 metres, and a depth of 4.5 metres. A total installed power of 2,942 kW delivers a bollard pull of 52 tonnes and a speed of 13 knots.
Turkish builder launches new tug ordered by Vernicos Scafi subsidiary
Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine recently floated out a new tug ordered by Greek towage provider the Vernicos Scafi Group for operation by its subsidiary SVS Maritime.
The 25-metre tug utilises a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Duties will include ship manoeuvring, towing, pushing, mooring, and firefighting.
The tug will have Fifi1 equipment and an aft towing hook and capstan.
South Africa's Transnet welcomes two new harbour launches
The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) of South Africa has formally named two new harbour launches in a series built locally by Sandock Austral Shipyards.
Queen Modjadji and Noah will be operated out of the Port of Cape Town, performing duties such as towing of vessels, running of mooring lines, and assistance of smaller vessels during docking, sailing and shifting.
Lithuanian defence ministry orders naval support tug
The Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania, through the Defence Resources Agency, has placed an order for a new harbour tug for operation by the Lithuanian Navy. The tug will be delivered within nine months of the awarding of the contract.
The 30-metre vessel will be operated out of the Port of Klaipeda. It will perform a number of missions including ship handling and port security.
Japan's NYK takes delivery of ammonia-powered tug
Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and IHI Power Systems, in cooperation with ClassNK, have completed construction of a harbour tug powered by ammonia fuel.
NYK claims Sakigake is the world's first ammonia-fuelled vessel for commercial use. The NYK Group company Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha will employ the vessel in Tokyo Bay over a three-month demonstration period.