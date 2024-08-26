Japan's NYK takes delivery of ammonia-powered tug

NYK claims Sakigake is the world's first ammonia-fuelled vessel for commercial use. The NYK Group company Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha will employ the vessel in Tokyo Bay over a three-month demonstration period.

The construction of Sakigake was a Green Innovation Fund Project initiated in October 2021 under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organication (NEDO). The aim of the project was to develop vessels equipped with domestically produced engines that can operate on ammonia.