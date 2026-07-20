Spanish yard lays keel of new offshore tug

Located in the Basque region, the shipyard features two drydocks, a 105-metre slipway, and a factory equipped with advanced automation and fabrication technologies spanning 22,385 square metres, complemented by a 3,530-square-metre cutting and manufacturing facility.

The AD Ports Group said Balenciaga is one of very few shipyards in Spain specialising in the construction of advanced service operation vessels (SOVs). The company also manufactures research vessels, offshore support vessels, and specialised tugs.

The AD Ports Group added that Balenciaga’s proximity to the North Sea and wider European markets enable it to play an important role in meeting the growing global demand for SOVs.