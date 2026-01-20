AD Ports Group acquires Spanish shipbuilder Balenciaga

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group, through its subsidiary Safeen Drydocks, has acquired 100 per cent ownership of Balenciaga Shipyard in Spain for a total consideration of €11.2 million (US$13.1 million).

The AD Ports Group said the transaction further consolidates its operations in Spain and in the Mediterranean region and complements its growing operations in the offshore wind sector.

Located in the Basque region, the shipyard features two drydocks, a 105-metre slipway, and a factory equipped with advanced automation and fabrication technologies spanning 22,385 square metres, complemented by a 3,530-square-metre cutting and manufacturing facility.