VESSEL REVIEW | Oxford – Heavy-duty pusher tug joins Hines Furlong Line’s inland fleet

Proven diesel propulsion setup for daily use

Oxford has a length of 78 feet (24 metres), a beam of 34 feet (10 metres), a draught of only 7.75 feet (2.36 metres), a depth of 10 feet (three metres), a gross tonnage of 177, and a crew of seven.

The tug is powered by three Mitsubishi S6R2 US EPA Tier III diesel engines each rated 803 hp (600 kW) at 1,400 rpm. The engines drive Hung Shen propellers via Reintjes gearboxes. The fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 28,000 gallons (110,000 litres).

Like the 10 other tugs in the HFL build program, Oxford is equipped with three Fiat 65kW generators supplied by Laborde Products. According to Laborde, this reinforces the standardised approach that allows HFL to scale its fleet without introducing unnecessary complexity.