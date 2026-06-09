VESSEL REVIEW | Oxford – Heavy-duty pusher tug joins Hines Furlong Line’s inland fleet
Nashville, Tennessee-based marine transport company Hines Furlong Line (HFL) has taken delivery of a new inland tug built by Intracoastal Iron Works (IIW) of Bourg, Louisiana.
Named after a city in Mississippi, Oxford was built as part of an 11-vessel construction program initiated by HFL and two Louisiana shipyards in 2024. IIW was contracted to build Oxford, two near-identical sisters and a slightly larger tug, while Eymard Marine Construction and Repair located in Harvey was responsible for the seven remaining tugs, which include the recently delivered Sawtooth.
Proven diesel propulsion setup for daily use
Oxford has a length of 78 feet (24 metres), a beam of 34 feet (10 metres), a draught of only 7.75 feet (2.36 metres), a depth of 10 feet (three metres), a gross tonnage of 177, and a crew of seven.
The tug is powered by three Mitsubishi S6R2 US EPA Tier III diesel engines each rated 803 hp (600 kW) at 1,400 rpm. The engines drive Hung Shen propellers via Reintjes gearboxes. The fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 28,000 gallons (110,000 litres).
Like the 10 other tugs in the HFL build program, Oxford is equipped with three Fiat 65kW generators supplied by Laborde Products. According to Laborde, this reinforces the standardised approach that allows HFL to scale its fleet without introducing unnecessary complexity.
Ample crew amenities for sustained operations
Similar to Sawtooth, Oxford is fitted with two 40-ton deck winches supplied by Patterson Manufacturing. The other key equipment includes Duramax coolers, a Pneumatic Specialties electric over hydraulic steering system, engine alarms, and fire detectors. Fendering from M&M has been wrapped around the hull.
The crew are housed in five staterooms and have access to three full bathrooms, a first deck lounge, and a fitness room. Acoustic ceiling tiles as well as FRP and Marlite paneling were used for the interior along with Mascoat thermal insulating paint. The interiors are kept comfortable by an HVAC.
Oxford was built in compliance with US Coast Guard Subchapter M regulations.