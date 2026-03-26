VESSEL REVIEW | Sawtooth – Durable inland pusher tug delivered to Hines Furlong Line
Nashville, Tennessee-based tug operator Hines Furlong Line (HFL) has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new pusher tug built by Eymard Marine Construction and Repair of Harvey, Louisiana.
Sawtooth, named after a mountain range in Idaho, is the second of seven pusher tugs being built by Eymard for HFL.
The newbuild has a length of 67.5 feet (20.6 metres), a beam of 28 feet (8.5 metres), a draught of 7.75 feet (2.36 metres), a depth of 9.5 feet (2.9 metres), and space for eight crewmembers. The wheelhouse eye level is set at 29.8 feet (9.08 metres), thus giving the bridge crew unobstructed visibility ahead when pushing long barges.
Standardised propulsion arrangement
Two Mitsubishi S6R2 EPA Tier III diesel engines that each produce 803 hp (600 kW) at 1,400 rpm drive Hung Shen propellers via Reintjes WF570 gearboxes. The various onboard systems draw power from two 65kW generators.
Laborde Products, which supplied the propulsion machinery, said that Sawtooth shares the same propulsion platform as her sisters, thus giving HFL’s operators a familiar setup and simplifying long-term support.
The propulsion machinery features Fernstrum grid coolers while the engines are fitted on Christie and Grey resilient mounts to reduce vibration, thereby minimising crew fatigue.
Inland barge assist setup coupled with ample accommodation
Tank capacities are 18,400 gallons (69,700 litres), 4,360 gallons (16,500 litres), 435 gallons (1,650 litres) and 277 gallons (1,050 litres) for fuel, freshwater, lube oil and gear oil, respectively. The fendering around the hull was supplied by Schuyler Maritime.
The deck equipment includes two 40-ton winches from Patterson Manufacturing. The wheelhouse electronics meanwhile include a Nauticamp display and two Furuno radars.
The crew facilities include two shared toilets and four cabins with bunk beds.