VESSEL REVIEW | Sawtooth – Durable inland pusher tug delivered to Hines Furlong Line

Nashville, Tennessee-based tug operator Hines Furlong Line (HFL) has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new pusher tug built by Eymard Marine Construction and Repair of Harvey, Louisiana.

Sawtooth, named after a mountain range in Idaho, is the second of seven pusher tugs being built by Eymard for HFL.

The newbuild has a length of 67.5 feet (20.6 metres), a beam of 28 feet (8.5 metres), a draught of 7.75 feet (2.36 metres), a depth of 9.5 feet (2.9 metres), and space for eight crewmembers. The wheelhouse eye level is set at 29.8 feet (9.08 metres), thus giving the bridge crew unobstructed visibility ahead when pushing long barges.