VESSEL REVIEW | John Paul Eckstein – Marquette Transportation welcomes new pusher tug to Mississippi River fleet

Marquette Transportation Company of Paducah, Kentucky, recently took delivery of a new inland pusher tug built by C&C Marine and Repair of Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

John Paul Eckstein honours Marquette Transportation’s former President and current Executive Chairman. The all-steel newbuild has a length of 189 feet (57.6 metres), a beam of 50 feet (15 metres), a draught of 10 feet (three metres), a depth of 12 feet (3.7 feet), a gross tonnage of 1,467, and accommodation for up to 12 crewmembers.

“She is a modern, high-horsepower linehaul vessel built for the Mississippi River corridor service,” C&C told Baird Maritime. “In this size and horsepower class, ACBL Mariner is the only other comparable vessel currently operating, which places John Paul Eckstein in a very small ‘top-tier” category of inland towboats.

“What’s especially interesting is that while this was our second 10,000hp (7,000kW) delivery (after ACBL Mariner), she was built roughly 10 feet shorter, which naturally raised questions about how the hull would perform with that amount of horsepower.”

The builder said those questions were answered during river trials. Once underway, the vessel ran smoothly and handled well, which validated the design and build execution.