VESSEL REVIEW | ACBL Mariner – American Commercial Barge Line welcomes large-capacity pusher tug to fleet

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), a marine transportation company based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, recently welcomed a new pusher tug to its fleet of inland vessels.

ACBL Mariner was built by C&C Marine and Repair of Belle Chasse, Louisiana. The all-steel newbuild is of modular construction and has a length of 190 feet (58 metres), a beam of 50 feet (15 metres), an operating draught of 11 feet (3.35 metres), a depth of 12.5 feet (3.81 metres), and a gross tonnage of 1,585.

Her dimensions make ACBL Mariner one of the largest vessels of her type in operation on US waterways.