VESSEL REVIEW | ACBL Mariner – American Commercial Barge Line welcomes large-capacity pusher tug to fleet
American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), a marine transportation company based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, recently welcomed a new pusher tug to its fleet of inland vessels.
ACBL Mariner was built by C&C Marine and Repair of Belle Chasse, Louisiana. The all-steel newbuild is of modular construction and has a length of 190 feet (58 metres), a beam of 50 feet (15 metres), an operating draught of 11 feet (3.35 metres), a depth of 12.5 feet (3.81 metres), and a gross tonnage of 1,585.
Her dimensions make ACBL Mariner one of the largest vessels of her type in operation on US waterways.
Greater engine power coupled with reduced fuel consumption
The tug is fitted with two Caterpillar C280 diesel engines that each produce 5,500 hp (4,100 kW) and drive five-bladed, fixed-pitch propellers. The tug is notable for having only two engines but still boasting a total installed power similar to that of a typical three-engined pusher. This then results in reductions in both fuel consumption and maintenance costs.
The engines, which are fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 135,000 gallons (511,000 litres), will enable the tug to push up to 56 barges or up to 75,000 tons of cargo at a time, while the hydrodynamic hull design ensures improved operating efficiency. This is in line with ACBL’s goal of maximising gallons per hour and ton-mile as a means of reducing operating costs.
The vessel is also capable of deballasting wherein the draught can be reduced by as much as 18 inches (0.5 metre). This will permit operation under low-water conditions such as those experienced during summer.
The electronics suite includes two radars and a real-time engine room monitoring system while the deck equipment consists of eight 65-ton winches. Other onboard systems can identify mechanical issues at the outset, thus allowing the crew to schedule maintenance and reduce vessel downtime. All these systems draw power from three generators.
Enhanced comfort and ample amenities
The crew are housed in nine air-conditioned, single-berth staterooms (of which eight have en suite toilets and showers) inside the superstructure, which is resiliently mounted on springs to help reduce vibrations and therefore fatigue. A fixed fire suppression system provides coverage throughout the vessel.
Other onboard facilities include a mess, a galley with two refrigerators and two freezers, and a gym.