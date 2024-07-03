Harbour Tugs and Operation

Tug News Roundup | July 3 – US electric tug, Australian and Brazilian newbuilding orders and more

Tugs and Salvage Vessel News Roundup | July 3 – US electric tug, Australian and Brazilian newbuilding orders and more

Deliveries include new tugs to operators in Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Orders have meanwhile been placed for new tugs for operation in Brazil and in Australia. Finally, construction continues on a new US Navy towing, salvage and rescue ship.

En Avant 26 Muller Dordrecht
En Avant 26

Muller Dordrecht christens second tug in series

Dutch marine services company Muller Dordrecht christened its newest tug on Friday, June 28. En Avant 26 is the second in a series of tugs designed for harbour and offshore towing, terminal support, escort, and firefighting duties.

USNS James D Fairbanks Navajo class US Navy Austal USA
Steel-cutting ceremony for the future USNS James D. FairbanksAustal USA

Construction begins on US Navy’s eighth Navajo-class towing and salvage vessel

Austal USA has cut the first steel for the future USNS James D. Fairbanks, the eighth Navajo-class towing, rescue and salvage ship (T-ATS) ordered by the US Navy. The vessel honours the late James D. Fairbanks, member of the Chippewa Tribe and the 13th Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Naval Construction Battalions (“Seabees”).

eWolf Crowley Maritime Corporation Crowley Engineering Services Master Boat Builders
eWolfCrowley

Crowley christens new electric tug

US shipping company Crowley Maritime Corporation formally named its newest ship assist tug in a ceremony in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, June 25. Named eWolf, the tug was designed by Seattle-based Crowley Engineering Services and built at the Coden, Alabama facilities of Master Boat Builders.

Tagon Mackenzie Marine and Towage
Rendering of Tagon

Western Australia operator to acquire new tug in 2025

Western Australia-based marine services company Mackenzie Marine and Towage will welcome a new tug to its fleet in 2025 for operation out of the Port of Esperance. Tagon will be operated alongside four other tugs in the owner's fleet, including the 2023-built Lillian Mac.

Svitzer Svitzer Brazil Estaleiro Rio Maguari
Daniel Reedtz Cohen, Managing Director of Svitzer Brazil, and Fabio Vasconcellos, Commercial Director of Estaleiro Rio Maguari, at the signing of a contract for the construction of three new tugs Svitzer

Svitzer to invest in three new tugs for Brazil operations

Svitzer has awarded a contract to Brazilian shipbuilder Estaleiro Rio Maguari for the construction of three new tugs for operation in some of Brazil's ports. All three will be built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.

The tugs will each have an LOA of 23.2 metres, a bollard pull of 70 tonnes, a top speed of 13 knots, and Fifi1 equipment. The vessels will be operated in support of Brazil's oil and grain export activities.

Sarstun Arrendadora Continental Robert Allan Ltd Med Marine
SarstunMed Marine

Guatemalan operator welcomes ship handling tug to fleet

Guatemalan towage company Arrendadora Continental has taken delivery of a new ship handling tug built by Med Marine of Turkey. Sarstun belongs to a series of Robert Allan Ltd-designed 23-metre multi-purpose tugs.

Two diesel engines drive azimuthing thrusters to deliver a bollard pull of 65 tonnes and a speed of 13 knots. Accommodations are available for a seven-strong crew.

Europe
MENA
WBW order
USA
Canada
North America
Denmark
Netherlands
WBW newbuild
Australia
US Navy
Washington State
WBW under construction
Brazil
Latin America
Robert Allan Ltd
Alabama
Austal USA
Estaleiro Rio Maguari
Svitzer
Svitzer Brazil
Turkey
Crowley Engineering Services
Med Marine
Navajo class
Guatemala
USNS James D Fairbanks
Crowley Maritime Corporation
Master Boat Builders
Lillian Mac
Mackenzie Marine and Towage
Muller Dordrecht
eWolf
En Avant 26
Arrendadora Continental
Tagon
Sarstun

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com