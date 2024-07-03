Tug News Roundup | July 3 – US electric tug, Australian and Brazilian newbuilding orders and more

Deliveries include new tugs to operators in Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Orders have meanwhile been placed for new tugs for operation in Brazil and in Australia. Finally, construction continues on a new US Navy towing, salvage and rescue ship.
Dutch marine services company Muller Dordrecht christened its newest tug on Friday, June 28. En Avant 26 is the second in a series of tugs designed for harbour and offshore towing, terminal support, escort, and firefighting duties.
Austal USA has cut the first steel for the future USNS James D. Fairbanks, the eighth Navajo-class towing, rescue and salvage ship (T-ATS) ordered by the US Navy. The vessel honours the late James D. Fairbanks, member of the Chippewa Tribe and the 13th Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Naval Construction Battalions (“Seabees”).
US shipping company Crowley Maritime Corporation formally named its newest ship assist tug in a ceremony in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, June 25. Named eWolf, the tug was designed by Seattle-based Crowley Engineering Services and built at the Coden, Alabama facilities of Master Boat Builders.
Western Australia-based marine services company Mackenzie Marine and Towage will welcome a new tug to its fleet in 2025 for operation out of the Port of Esperance. Tagon will be operated alongside four other tugs in the owner's fleet, including the 2023-built Lillian Mac.
Svitzer has awarded a contract to Brazilian shipbuilder Estaleiro Rio Maguari for the construction of three new tugs for operation in some of Brazil's ports. All three will be built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
The tugs will each have an LOA of 23.2 metres, a bollard pull of 70 tonnes, a top speed of 13 knots, and Fifi1 equipment. The vessels will be operated in support of Brazil's oil and grain export activities.
Guatemalan towage company Arrendadora Continental has taken delivery of a new ship handling tug built by Med Marine of Turkey. Sarstun belongs to a series of Robert Allan Ltd-designed 23-metre multi-purpose tugs.
Two diesel engines drive azimuthing thrusters to deliver a bollard pull of 65 tonnes and a speed of 13 knots. Accommodations are available for a seven-strong crew.