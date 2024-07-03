Tug News Roundup | July 3 – US electric tug, Australian and Brazilian newbuilding orders and more

Svitzer to invest in three new tugs for Brazil operations

Svitzer has awarded a contract to Brazilian shipbuilder Estaleiro Rio Maguari for the construction of three new tugs for operation in some of Brazil's ports. All three will be built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.

The tugs will each have an LOA of 23.2 metres, a bollard pull of 70 tonnes, a top speed of 13 knots, and Fifi1 equipment. The vessels will be operated in support of Brazil's oil and grain export activities.