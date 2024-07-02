Muller Dordrecht christens second tug in series

Dutch marine services company Muller Dordrecht christened its newest tug on Friday, June 28. En Avant 26 is the second in a series of tugs designed for harbour and offshore towing, terminal support, escort, and firefighting duties.
Like its earlier sister En Avant 25, the newbuild has an LOA of 32.7 metres, a beam of 12.82 metres, a maximum draught of 6.2 metres, and space for 10 crewmembers. Two Caterpillar 3516C IMO Tier III-compliant main engines that each produce 2,525 kW at 1,800 rpm drive Kongsberg Maritime 3,000mm fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a speed of 13.6 knots and a maximum bollard pull of 85 tonnes.
The propulsion setup also includes two Caterpillar C4.4 auxiliary engines and two Leroy Somer 107VA generators.
The tug also boasts 65 square metres of free deck space, making it also suitable for material stowage. The deck equipment consists of a crane, towing and escort winches, and a towing hook, while the firefighting gear includes two main engine-driven pumps and two remotely-operated foam/water monitors.