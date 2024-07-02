Muller Dordrecht christens second tug in series

Like its earlier sister En Avant 25, the newbuild has an LOA of 32.7 metres, a beam of 12.82 metres, a maximum draught of 6.2 metres, and space for 10 crewmembers. Two Caterpillar 3516C IMO Tier III-compliant main engines that each produce 2,525 kW at 1,800 rpm drive Kongsberg Maritime 3,000mm fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a speed of 13.6 knots and a maximum bollard pull of 85 tonnes.

The propulsion setup also includes two Caterpillar C4.4 auxiliary engines and two Leroy Somer 107VA generators.