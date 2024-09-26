Tug rebuilt with ammonia propulsion system sails on maiden voyage
Technology company Amogy has confirmed that a harbour tug that has been retrofitted with an ammonia propulsion system has sailed on its first voyage following completion of upgrade works.
NH3 Kraken, a tug originally constructed in 1957 and retrofitted with Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system, sailed on a tributary of the Hudson River, upstream from New York City, on Monday, September 23.
With the rebuilt tug's maiden voyage now successfully completed, Amogy plans to release a case study providing additional technical details in the coming months.
The retrofit, which was undertaken in collaboration with Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects, entailed replacement of the tug's diesel generators with a 1MW ammonia propulsion system consisting of a hybrid fuel cell and electric motors. Liquid ammonia is converted into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen and then funnelled into the fuel cell, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.
NH3 Kraken came into the possession of multiple owners and has been known by various names. Changing hands from the Virginian Railroad Company, to the Boston Fuel Transportation Company, to Breakwater Marine, the tug most recently supported icebreaking operations for Feeney Shipyard before being sold to Amogy.