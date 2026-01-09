Commissioning completed on Singapore's first electric tug

A new electric tug built by Singapore's PaxOcean Group has completed commissioning ahead of her expected deployment in April of this year.
The 29-metre, 50-ton bollard pull PXO-ACE-1 features an integrated electric propulsion system from ABB. She is the first fully electric tug to be operated in Singapore, according to PaxOcean Managing Director and CEO Tan Thai Yong.
Development of the tug is in line with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's requirement that all newbuild harbour craft must be either fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or "net-zero" fuels by 2030.
The tug is powered by a 3MWH lithium titanate oxide battery pack connected to ABB's energy management system and DC grid system. The latter can facilitate battery integration and reduce the number of energy conversions between different sources and loads, thereby optimising drivetrain efficiency while extending operating range per charge.
The tug can also be configured to accommodate either additional energy storage systems or alternative low-emission fuels such as methanol, hydrogen and ammonia when these become commercially available.
Design work on the new tug was done in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules. She will be operated in conjunction with an electric supply boat as part of the Coastal Sustainability Alliance collaboration of PaxOcean's parent company the Kuok Maritime Group.