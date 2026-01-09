Commissioning completed on Singapore's first electric tug

A new electric tug built by Singapore's PaxOcean Group has completed commissioning ahead of her expected deployment in April of this year.

The 29-metre, 50-ton bollard pull PXO-ACE-1 features an integrated electric propulsion system from ABB. She is the first fully electric tug to be operated in Singapore, according to PaxOcean Managing Director and CEO Tan Thai Yong.

Development of the tug is in line with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's requirement that all newbuild harbour craft must be either fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or "net-zero" fuels by 2030.