Saltchuk Marine, Harbor Docking and Towing form new joint venture

Towage company Saltchuk Marine and Harbor Docking and Towing (HDT) have formed Green Tug Towing (GTT), a new joint venture company established to provide towage, escort, and terminal support services in the United States.

GTT will provide a full suite of services to support Woodside Louisiana LNG’s vessel traffic, including LNG carrier berthing and unberthing, escort and standby services, emergency response capability, and general harbour ship assist, positioning the terminal for long-term operational efficiency and industry-leading environmental performance.

GTT has also been awarded a 20-year services contract by Woodside Energy to design, build, and operate four advanced hybrid escort tugs to support LNG carrier operations at the company’s new Calcasieu Parish terminal.