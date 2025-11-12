Saam's Q3 performance boosts 2025 earnings with YTD net income reaching $64m

Towage operator Saam posted net income of US$64 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, 48 per cent more than in the same period last year.
The company's gross operating profit reached US$158 million (up 15 per cent) and revenue totaled US$463 million (up eight per cent).
The third quarter figures were particularly positive compared to the previous year, with profit of US$24 million (up 97 per cent), revenue of US$161 million (up 12 per cent) and gross operating profit of US$58 million (up 23 per cent).
"We had record earnings this quarter, thanks to increased activity and a better mix of services, combined with greater operational efficiencies in our two business areas: towage and air logistics," said Macario Valdés, CEO of Saam. "We have taken important steps to consolidate our operational capabilities with high service quality, respect for the environment and safety."
The period’s highlights include a binding agreement to acquire the remaining 30 per cent of Intertug (giving Saam 100 per cent of that entity, which operates in Colombia and Mexico), the start of operations of Latin America’s first electric tug in Puerto Chacabuco, and the incorporation of two new tugboats to the fleet in Chile and Peru.
In August, Saam Towage also reported a monthly record for harbour maneuvers with more than 13,500.