VESSEL REVIEW | Trapananda – Saam's new electric tug takes on terminal support in Southern Chile

Chilean operator Saam Towage recently welcomed a new electric ship assist tug into service.

The new tug has been christened Trapananda after the ancient name of Chilean Patagonia. Its main area of operations will be in Southern Chile, particularly the waters around the Puerto Chacabuco oil terminal in the Aysén region.

The tug will support the activities of Chilean state-owned petroleum company Enap by providing berthing and unberthing assistance for ships.