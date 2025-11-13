DP World begins operations at Syria's Tartus Port

UAE port operator DP World has commenced operations at the Port of Tartus in Syria following a formal hand-over from the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.
This marks the start of a 30-year concession agreement for the development and operation of the Port of Tartus.
DP World said the concession is designed to support Syria’s economic recovery and transform Tartus into a highly efficient trade and logistics hub.
The company has begun undertaking a comprehensive assessment of the port's infrastructure including equipment, quay readiness, and yard and warehouse facilities. This phase includes technical surveys, operational studies, and design planning to develop a detailed redevelopment roadmap.
In the immediate term, the focus will be on dredging port access channels, basins and berths to achieve optimal design depths.
Along with the rehabilitation and replacement of existing handling equipment, together with the introduction of new specialised assets, these works will enable the port to meet growing demand for bulk and breakbulk cargo.
In the medium term, the redevelopment programme will include upgrading port infrastructure and superstructure, expanding handling and storage capacity, and investing in bulk handling systems as well as new containerised and non-containerised facilities.