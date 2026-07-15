McAllister Towing's newest tug hits the water

Shipbuilder Washburn and Doughty Associates has launched a new harbour tug ordered by McAllister Towing and Transportation Company of New York.

Mary McAllister is the sixth tug in a new series ordered by McAllister Towing. Three of her earlier sisters are Jane McAllister, Isabel McAllister, and Gerard McAllister.

Upon completion, the tug will have a length of 93 feet ( metres), a beam of 38 feet ( metres), and draught of 17 feet ( metres). Two Caterpillar 3516E US EPA Tier IV engines will drive Schottel SRP 490 Z-drives housing fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 84 tonnes.