McAllister Towing's newest tug hits the water

Shipbuilder Washburn and Doughty Associates has launched a new harbour tug ordered by McAllister Towing and Transportation Company of New York.
Mary McAllister is the sixth tug in a new series ordered by McAllister Towing. Three of her earlier sisters are Jane McAllister, Isabel McAllister, and Gerard McAllister.
Upon completion, the tug will have a length of 93 feet ( metres), a beam of 38 feet ( metres), and draught of 17 feet ( metres). Two Caterpillar 3516E US EPA Tier IV engines will drive Schottel SRP 490 Z-drives housing fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 84 tonnes.
The tug will also be fitted with a John Deere 99kW EPA Tier III generator, a dedicated Caterpillar C18 engine for use with an onboard fire pump, and an FFS foam monitor. The winches will be supplied by Markey Machinery.
Design work on Mary McAllister was done in compliance with the American Bureau of Shipping's A-1 towing, AMS, and escort notations. Her delivery is scheduled for September of this year.