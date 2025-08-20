McAllister Towing's newest harbour tug hits the water

Upon completion, Gerard McAllister will have an LOA of 92.8 feet (28.3 metres), a beam of 38 feet (11.6 metres), a loaded draught of 17 feet (5.1 metres), a gross tonnage of 285, and a net tonnage of 194.

The propulsion arrangement will consist of two US EPA Tier IV diesel engines that each produce 3,385 hp (2,525 kW) and drive fixed-pitch rudder propellers. This configuration will enable the tug to achieve a bollard pull of 84 tons and a speed of 15 knots.