McAllister Towing's newest harbour tug hits the water
New York-based, family-owned vessel operator McAllister Towing and Transportation Company recently held a launching and naming ceremony for a new harbour tug.
Gerard McAllister was built Washburn and Doughty Associates of Boothbay, Maine. The tug belongs to the same series as Jane McAllister, which was also built by the same yard and handed over to McAllister Towing in 2023, and Isabel McAllister, which was launched earlier this year.
Upon completion, Gerard McAllister will have an LOA of 92.8 feet (28.3 metres), a beam of 38 feet (11.6 metres), a loaded draught of 17 feet (5.1 metres), a gross tonnage of 285, and a net tonnage of 194.
The propulsion arrangement will consist of two US EPA Tier IV diesel engines that each produce 3,385 hp (2,525 kW) and drive fixed-pitch rudder propellers. This configuration will enable the tug to achieve a bollard pull of 84 tons and a speed of 15 knots.