If there was a power failure, the lights went out and the second mate would rush to the gyrocompass to clamp it up, lest it go into orbit, if it was unsupported for couple of minutes. If one of the navigation lights went out, it simultaneously was extinguished on a little panel in the wheelhouse, so somebody could replace the appropriate lamp.

And if fire should break out in one of our holds, an ingenious device involving columns of air supporting tiny ping-pong balls would precisely identify the source of the conflagration, should the watchkeeper have a heavy head cold and a blocked nose.