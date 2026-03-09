AWARDS 2025 | Best Escort Tug – Svitzer Barrington – Robert Allan Ltd & Svitzer

This pair of Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) designed compact, high-performance harbour escort tugs was recently delivered to Svitzer Australia for operations at the Port of Newcastle, one of Australia's busiest coal export ports.

Each tug boasts exceptional manoeuvrability and efficiency in confined, high-traffic harbour environments, with the patented “half-circle” towing staple optimising the pivot point for superior turning and stability without additional hardware.

A double-ended hull and symmetrical propulsion enable true omnidirectional thrust, bidirectional sailing and rapid, agile response, while the slender profile allows close-quarters work near flared vessel hulls. The high bow also provides better performance in rough conditions.