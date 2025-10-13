VESSEL REVIEW | Svitzer Barrington & Svitzer Nobbys – Compact, agile escort tugs delivered to Australia's Port of Newcastle

Towage operator Svitzer Australia recently welcomed two new harbour tugs into service at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales.

Svitzer Barrington and Svitzer Nobbys were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and have been tailored to satisfy Svitzer's requirement for vessels promising improved safety and greater efficiency.

The tugs each have an LOA of 32 metres (100 feet), a beam of 13.7 metres (44.9 feet), and an operational draught of approximately 6.1 metres (20 feet). The propulsion setup can deliver a speed of 14.4 knots, a sideways speed of 7.5 knots, a bollard pull of 81 tonnes, and a maximum escort steering force of 124 tonnes at 10 knots.