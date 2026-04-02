AWARDS 2025 | Best Electric Tug – Trapananda – Robert Allan Ltd

This pioneering electric terminal support tug for operations at the Puerto Chacabuco oil terminal in the Aysén region of Chile was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).

The first electric tug to enter service in Latin America, her power comes from a substantial 3,616kWh lithium-ion battery pack, distributed across two compartments, driving two 2,100kW electric azimuthing thrusters, delivering a powerful 70-tonne bollard pull and a maximum speed of 12.5 knots.

Optimised for reduced hull resistance and maximum energy efficiency, the compact 25.4-metre tug accommodates a crew of seven and focuses on reliable berthing and unberthing assistance in challenging southern Chilean waters.