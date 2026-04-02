AWARDS 2025 | Best Electric Tug – Trapananda – Robert Allan Ltd

This pioneering electric terminal support tug for operations at the Puerto Chacabuco oil terminal in the Aysén region of Chile was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).
The first electric tug to enter service in Latin America, her power comes from a substantial 3,616kWh lithium-ion battery pack, distributed across two compartments, driving two 2,100kW electric azimuthing thrusters, delivering a powerful 70-tonne bollard pull and a maximum speed of 12.5 knots.
Optimised for reduced hull resistance and maximum energy efficiency, the compact 25.4-metre tug accommodates a crew of seven and focuses on reliable berthing and unberthing assistance in challenging southern Chilean waters.
"Trapananda is an updated version of the successful 23-metre electric tug design, which was also developed for the same owner," Mark Bonar, RAL Naval Architect and Project Manager, told Baird Maritime.
"The larger envelope offered by the 25-metre design adds additional accommodation and battery capacity while maintaining the same core tenants as the smaller sister ship – excellent sightlines, extensive fendering, and a hull form optimised specifically for low resistance at operational speeds."
Bonar remarked that Trapananda is proof that electrification can enhance, rather than limit, tug capability.
"A core challenge with electric tug design is optimising space allocation while maintaining a functional, flexible vessel platform," Bonar explained when asked about difficulties encountered by RAL during the design phase.
"Efficiently packaging the primary machinery on board – L-drives, batteries, switchboard and generators – allows for a full lower accommodation space and therefore enables a more compact deckhouse design. This improves operator visibility, reduces contact risk with assisted ships, and provides large clear working decks fore and aft."
Bonar added that the selected arrangement offers flexibility for vessel owners to optimise the quantity of installed batteries from between 1,800 kWh to over 5,000 kWH without adverse effects to vessel trim and stability.
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