Australian towage company Engage Marine acquired by Indonesian firm

Indonesia-based Asian Bulk Logistics (ABL Group) has completed its majority shareholding acquisition of the Engage Marine Group (Engage Marine and its subsidiaries), an Australian provider of integrated maritime services.

Both the ABL Group and Engage Marine said the completion of the acquisition followed the satisfaction of all conditions precedent under a share purchase agreement (SPA), including execution of the relevant completion process and creation of a new shareholding partnership.

The acquisition is part of the ABL Group's long-term growth strategy in Australia and is in line with the company's goal of establishing an integrated logistics and infrastructure platform that will serve the Asia-Pacific region.