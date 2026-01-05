VESSEL REVIEW | Engage Maverick – Australia's Engage Marine places multi-role harbour tug into service

The new tug has a steel hull, an LOA of 27.59 metres (90.52 feet), a beam of 12.93 metres (42.42 feet), a draught of 3.8 metres (12 feet), a depth of 5.15 metres (16.9 feet), a gross tonnage of 388, and accommodation for 10 crewmembers.

Two Caterpillar 3512C TA HD/D IMO Tier III main diesel engines that each produce 1,902 kW (2,550 hp) drive Kongsberg Maritime US 255 fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a speed of 12.8 knots and bollard pulls of 81 tonnes and 74.5 tonnes ahead and astern, respectively.

Because of the ASD configuration, the tug is highly manoeuvrable, making her suitable for operation in busy port waters.