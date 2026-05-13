KKCG flags potential "golden power" breach at Chinese-backed Ferretti as boardroom showdown looms

Ferretti's second largest investor KKCG Maritime said on Wednesday it had notified the Italian Government of possible breaches of so-called golden power rules ahead of a shareholder showdown on boardroom renewal.
Ferretti's largest shareholder is China's Weichai with a 39 per cent stake. Czech investor KKCG Maritime, which earlier this year raised its holding to around 23 per cent, aims to wrest control of the company's board from Weichai.
Italian business daily MF reported earlier on Wednesday that China-linked investors had stepped up share purchases in the yacht maker ahead of a shareholder meeting on Thursday due to appoint new board members.
"Such information reinforces our concerns regarding compliance with applicable regulations", including golden power rules, KKCG said in a statement.
"KKCG Maritime formally notified these concerns to the Italian Government on May 11, 2026.", it added.
Italy's government has so-called "golden powers" that it can use to intervene in companies deemed strategic to national interests. Ferretti has a small security division which supplies vessels to security forces, both in Italy and abroad.
Ferretti controls seven different yacht brands, including Riva and Wally. Revenues at Ferretti Security Division (FSD) accounted for around 0.4 per cent of total revenues, according to the group's 2025 annual report.
The defence business is one of the areas KKCG would like to expand, its chair told Reuters two weeks ago.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti and Alvise Armellini)