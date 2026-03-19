US Coast Guard stops six illegal boat charters in Florida

Law enforcement officers from Coast Guard Sector Miami terminated six illegal charter voyages across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties over the weekend of March 14.

One vessel involved was the 88-foot (26.8-metre) yacht The Round, which reportedly had 18 passengers for hire on board despite numerous safety violations. Investigators found that the owner of the yacht had previously received a captain of the port order on three separate occasions.

The coast guard noted that violating such an order can result in civil penalties of up to $117,608 for each violation. Individuals found guilty of willful violations face class D felony charges, which may lead to six years in prison or fines of up to $250,000.