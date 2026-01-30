Polish builder delivers third luxury yacht in series

Poland's Conrad Shipyard recently delivered a new custom yacht to an undisclosed owner.

Moonlight is the third in a series of luxury yachts built by Conrad. Her earlier sisters are Ace and Extra Time, which was handed over to UK-based charter company Cecil Wright and Partners in 2024.

Reymond Langton Design developed the newbuild's sleek exterior profile, Nauta was responsible for her interiors and generous exterior social areas, and Diana Yacht Design developed the naval architecture.

Moonlight can accommodate up to 10 guests in a flexible five-stateroom layout, supported by comfortable quarters for a crew of nine.