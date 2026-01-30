Polish builder delivers third luxury yacht in series

Poland's Conrad Shipyard recently delivered a new custom yacht to an undisclosed owner.
Moonlight is the third in a series of luxury yachts built by Conrad. Her earlier sisters are Ace and Extra Time, which was handed over to UK-based charter company Cecil Wright and Partners in 2024.
Reymond Langton Design developed the newbuild's sleek exterior profile, Nauta was responsible for her interiors and generous exterior social areas, and Diana Yacht Design developed the naval architecture.
Moonlight can accommodate up to 10 guests in a flexible five-stateroom layout, supported by comfortable quarters for a crew of nine.
The yacht features an expansive beach club, multiple lounges, a pool with panoramic views, two al fresco dining areas, two fully equipped bars, and a dedicated open-air cinema. A spacious garage houses a 6.3-metre tender, two personal watercraft, and a selection of watersleds.
Two Caterpillar engines enable the vessel to reach a top speed of 14.3 knots, a cruising speed of 11 knots, and a range of 4,500 nautical miles. The latter makes her ideal for long-range exploration.
The yacht has also been engineered to fully comply with all regulatory requirements for vessels under 500 GT.