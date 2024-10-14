VESSEL REVIEW | Extra Time – Custom luxury yacht for Western Mediterranean sailings
UK-based yacht charter company Cecil Wright and Partners recently added a new vessel to its fleet. Extra Time, the second yacht in a new series, was built by Conrad Shipyard of Gdansk, Poland.
The design was jointly developed by Diana Yacht Design in the Netherlands and Reymond Langton Design in the UK with work on the interiors undertaken by M2Atelier. The yacht is available for charter in the waters of the Western Mediterranean, and it will spend its first season off the southern coast of France.
The vessel has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 44.27 metres (145.2 feet), a beam of 8.9 metres (29 feet), a draught of 2.45 metres (8.04 feet), a displacement of approximately 472 tonnes, and a gross tonnage of 497. Up to 10 guests can be accommodated in five staterooms consisting of a master suite (equipped with its own study) and four VIP cabins. There are also four double cabins for eight crewmembers and a captain’s cabin on the bridge.
Numerous indoor and outdoor spaces in a 44-metre hull
The interior spaces feature panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that provide unobstructed views of the surrounding seas. The interiors are kept comfortable with the aid of a Condaria AC. The outer decks boast multi-functional zones including a beach club, four lounge zones, a cinema, two bars, two dining zones, and an infinity pool.
The yacht is equipped with twin Caterpillar C18 ACERT 599kW (803hp) engines that drive conventional propellers via ZF gearboxes. This configuration allows for a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 5,100 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots. Caterpillar also supplied the yacht’s two C7.1 generators that each produce 118 kW while CMC provided the 90kW bow thruster and the electric zero-speed stabilisation system and Jastram installed the steering gear.
The engines are fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 51,300 litres (11,300 gallons) while freshwater and sewage tank capacities are 11,710 litres (2,576 gallons) and 11,300 litres (2,490 gallons), respectively. A sewage treatment plant from Hamann, a watermaker from Idromar, and a shore power converter from Asea are also fitted.
The deck equipment includes a gangway and a crane from Feebe. Furuno and Sailor meanwhile supplied the navigation and communications gear, and the exterior surfaces are coated in paint from Awlgrip.
Sailing under the flag of the Cayman Islands, Extra Time was designed and built in compliance with both Lloyd’s Register and UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency requirements.