VESSEL REVIEW | Extra Time – Custom luxury yacht for Western Mediterranean sailings

The design was jointly developed by Diana Yacht Design in the Netherlands and Reymond Langton Design in the UK with work on the interiors undertaken by M2Atelier. The yacht is available for charter in the waters of the Western Mediterranean, and it will spend its first season off the southern coast of France.

The vessel has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, an LOA of 44.27 metres (145.2 feet), a beam of 8.9 metres (29 feet), a draught of 2.45 metres (8.04 feet), a displacement of approximately 472 tonnes, and a gross tonnage of 497. Up to 10 guests can be accommodated in five staterooms consisting of a master suite (equipped with its own study) and four VIP cabins. There are also four double cabins for eight crewmembers and a captain’s cabin on the bridge.