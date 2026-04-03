No deal: Ferretti rejects "unreasonable" new KKCG Maritime offer

Italian yacht maker Ferretti said on Thursday its board considers a sweetened offer by Czech investment firm KKCG Maritime "not fair or reasonable" for independent shareholders.

KKCG Maritime, which currently owns 14.5 per cent of Ferretti, is seeking to double its stake and push for changes to a board appointed by the yacht maker's China-based controlling shareholder, Weichai.

KKCG last week raised its offer to €3.90 per share from €3.50, saying it would not increase the bid any further.