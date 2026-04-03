No deal: Ferretti rejects "unreasonable" new KKCG Maritime offer

Italian yacht maker Ferretti said on Thursday its board considers a sweetened offer by Czech investment firm KKCG Maritime "not fair or reasonable" for independent shareholders.
KKCG Maritime, which currently owns 14.5 per cent of Ferretti, is seeking to double its stake and push for changes to a board appointed by the yacht maker's China-based controlling shareholder, Weichai.
KKCG last week raised its offer to €3.90 per share from €3.50, saying it would not increase the bid any further.
Ferretti shares closed at €4.10 on Thursday and have risen about 13 per cent since KKCG launched the offer in January.
In a split decision, Ferretti's board said the revised consideration of about €203.3 million was "not congruous for the independent shareholders," and deemed the offer "not fair and not reasonable," according to the company's statement.
Directors Stefano Domenicali and Piero Ferrari dissented, while Chief Executive Alberto Galassi did not take part in the vote.
KKCG Maritime had said last week its increased bid aims to boost shareholder participation and support its strategy to take a more active role in the yacht maker's development.
(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)