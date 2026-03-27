KKCG raises the stakes in bid for yacht maker Ferretti

Czech investment firm KKCG Maritime on Friday raised its voluntary offer to boost its stake in Italian yacht maker Ferretti to as much as €203.3 million ($234.55 million).
The revised offer of €3.90 per share values Ferretti at €1.32 billion and represents a 2.7 per cent premium to its last closing price and a 35.1 per cent premium to its price before the offer period began.
The investment firm is seeking to acquire up to 52.1 million shares in Ferretti, or about 15.4 per cent of its share capital.
The increased consideration aims to boost shareholder participation and support KKCG Maritime's strategy to take a more active role in the yacht maker's development, it said.
Ferretti had said earlier this month that an independent financial adviser deemed KKCG Maritime's initial offer of €182 million "not attractive", while the company's independent board committee recommended shareholders to reject the bid.
KKCG Maritime, however, said it would not raise the offer further, in line with Hong Kong takeover rules.
(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)