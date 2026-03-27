KKCG raises the stakes in bid for yacht maker Ferretti

Czech investment firm KKCG Maritime on Friday raised its voluntary offer to boost its stake in Italian yacht maker Ferretti to as much as €203.3 million ($234.55 million).

The revised offer of €3.90 per share values Ferretti at €1.32 billion and represents a 2.7 per cent premium to its last closing price and a 35.1 per cent premium to its price before the offer period began.

The investment firm is seeking to acquire up to 52.1 million shares in Ferretti, or about 15.4 per cent of its share capital.