KKCG bid to double stake in yacht maker Ferretti deemed unattractive

Italian yacht maker Ferretti on Friday said an independent financial adviser has called Czech investment group KKCG's offer to double its stake in the firm "not attractive."

In a statement, Ferretti said the independent board committee reviewing the bid agreed with the adviser's assessment and recommended that independent shareholders reject the offer.

In January, KKCG launched an offer worth up to €182 million ($209.8 million) to double its 14.5 per cent stake in Ferretti and push for changes to a board appointed by the company's Chinese controlling shareholder.