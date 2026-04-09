KKCG Maritime slams Ferretti board's opposition to tender offer, says Chinese shareholder influenced vote

KKCG Maritime on Thursday rejected Ferretti's opposition to its €3.90-a-share partial tender offer, saying directors nominated by controlling shareholder Ferretti International Holdings (FIH), a unit of China's Weichai Group, shaped the recommendation.

The Czech investor argued that the bid was fair, transparent and provided minority shareholders with an attractive exit, highlighting dissent within Ferretti's board after two directors publicly backed the offer.

KKCG, which owns 14.5 per cent of the Italian yacht maker, is seeking to raise its holding to as much as 29.9 per cent through a partial offer for up to 52.1 million shares, or 15.4 per cent, valuing the sweetened deal at about €203.3 million.