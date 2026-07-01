Italian Sea Group client talks collapse, seeks court protection from creditors

Italian luxury yacht maker The Italian Sea Group (TISG) said on Wednesday it would seek court protection from creditors after talks with clients ground to a halt, making a turnaround through an out-of-court restructuring process no longer possible.

The company said its board had approved a filing under Italy's insolvency code, a step that would allow it to access court-backed protective measures while it works on a restructuring plan and seeks business continuity.

TISG owns brands including Admiral, Tecnomar and Perini Navi.

The group said it decided to accelerate the process because delaying action could reduce its restructuring options.