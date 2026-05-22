Corporate misconduct sinks Italian Sea Group share capital, stock prices plunge

Italian Sea Group's shares fell more than 37 per cent on Friday after the luxury yacht maker said late on Thursday that debt-related financial losses had reduced its share capital below the legal minimum threshold. The crisis stems from coordinated misconduct by some senior managers, previously disclosed to the market, the group said in a statement.

The owner of Admiral, Tecnomar, Picchiotti and Perini Navi brands said the exact amount of losses was still being assessed, pending expert valuations and accounting reviews, and that it had reviewed guidelines for a turnaround plan aimed at preserving business continuity.

The plan includes renegotiations with ship-owning companies to recover extra costs incurred on various orders, the revaluation of real estate assets and the possible disposal of some of the non-core ones.