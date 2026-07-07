Four Seasons Yachts owner orders third luxury vessel from Italian yard

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri announced on July 7 that it has signed a contract with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings to build a third vessel in a series of ultra-luxury ships.
Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings operates as the joint owner and operator of Four Seasons Yachts.
The agreement is valued between €500 million ($570 million) and €1 billion, subject to financing and other standard conditions.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2031 at the company's Ancona shipyard following the delivery of Four Seasons I earlier this year. A second ship is also expected to enter service at the beginning of 2028, Fincantieri added.
Similar to the other vessels belonging to this series, the newly ordered one will feature an all-suite, residential-style design measuring 207 metres in length and a gross tonnage of approximately 34,000. These suites will feature terraces and open-air spaces.