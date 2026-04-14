VESSEL REVIEW | Four Seasons I – New ultra-luxury yacht boasts scalable design and intelligent systems
US-based Four Seasons Yachts recently took delivery of its newest ultra-luxury vessel.
The Malta-registered Four Seasons I was built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, which claims she is also the world’s first intelligent ultra-luxury vessel. The guest-to-staff ratio is 1:1, ensuring personalised service.
The 15-deck ship was developed by Fincantieri Ingenium, the joint venture between Fincantieri NexTech and Accenture. Fincantieri said she was built on an integrated digital architecture that utilises artificial intelligence and real‑time data to support safer and more efficient operations.
Designed to permit upgrades to ensure long-term operation
The vessel's open, scalable design will allow the integration of new functionalities and technologies as they emerge without compromising the onboard experience for guests, the builder added. Also, there are no interior staterooms so that guests get to enjoy views of the outside regardless of their accommodation.
All-suite accommodation
Four Seasons I has a length of 207 metres (679 feet), a beam of 27.7 metres (90.9 feet), a draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), a depth of 9.55 metres (31.3 feet), a gross tonnage of 35,070, 95 exclusive custom-designed suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a selection of areas such as terraces and open-air spaces.
One suite even boasts 457 square metres (4,920 square feet) of combined indoor-outdoor space while others each have terrace decks ranging from six to 13 square metres (64 to 140 square feet) in area.
Broad selection of amenities and energy-efficient systems
The other facilities include restaurants, a theatre, a pool, a fitness centre, boutique shops, lounges, bars (one of which has a pool), salons, a spa, locker rooms, activity areas for children and teenage guests, port and starboard marinas for watersports and direct sea access, and a medical centre. Many spaces also provide access for guests with reduced mobility.
Work on the interiors was undertaken by Tillberg Design and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio.
Four Seasons Yachts also highlighted that the vessel utilises a DC power grid designed to improve energy efficiency. The yacht has been designed with extensive noise and vibration reduction measures, including heavy insulation in technical areas and floating floors in suites and other public spaces.
Four Seasons I has already commenced operational sailings. Her inaugural season in the Mediterranean included stops at Greece, Croatia, and Montenegro. Before the onset of winter, the yacht will relocate across the Atlantic to serve itineraries in the Caribbean.
Construction is underway on Four Seasons II, the second ship in the DNV-classed series. Her delivery is scheduled for 2027 while her inaugural sailings will commence the following year.