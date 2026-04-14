VESSEL REVIEW | Four Seasons I – New ultra-luxury yacht boasts scalable design and intelligent systems

US-based Four Seasons Yachts recently took delivery of its newest ultra-luxury vessel.

The Malta-registered Four Seasons I was built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, which claims she is also the world’s first intelligent ultra-luxury vessel. The guest-to-staff ratio is 1:1, ensuring personalised service.

The 15-deck ship was developed by Fincantieri Ingenium, the joint venture between Fincantieri NexTech and Accenture. Fincantieri said she was built on an integrated digital architecture that utilises artificial intelligence and real‑time data to support safer and more efficient operations.