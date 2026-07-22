US-Iran strikes keep ships wary as Strait of Hormuz traffic falls

Vessel crossings via the Strait of Hormuz dropped further on Tuesday, shipping data showed, as security concerns lingered amid ongoing attacks by the United States and Iran.

A total of three commodity vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, down from four the previous day, Kpler data showed.

The general cargo ship the Kaiser exited the strait loaded with cargo, while the dry bulk carrier H7 Smb8 entered the strait in ballast, Kpler data showed, meaning it will take on a cargo in the Persian Gulf.

The Hsin Ocean entered the strait on Tuesday carrying refined palm olein, Kpler said.

There were no visible very large crude carrier (VLCC) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers passing through the strait on Tuesday.