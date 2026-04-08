Trump pledges US help to get ships moving again in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will help with the build-up of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump on Tuesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the strait or face attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Trump said the last-minute deal was subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

"We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin' around' in order to make sure that everything goes well," Trump said.