Yuan becomes the currency of choice for India’s rare Iranian oil deals

Indian refiners are settling payments for rare cargoes of Iranian oil purchased under a temporary US sanctions waiver using Chinese yuan through Mumbai-based ICICI Bank, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Last month, Washington unveiled 30-day waivers on US sanctions for the purchase of Russian and Iranian oil at sea in an attempt to ease prices that were driven up by the US-Israeli war on Iran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said the US would not renew the waivers, with the exemption on Iranian oil set to lapse on Sunday.

Difficulties over arranging payment for such cargoes given longstanding sanctions on Tehran have deterred some would-be buyers of Iranian crude under the waiver, traders have said.