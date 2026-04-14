US to let Iranian oil sanctions waiver expire this week

The Trump administration will allow a 30-day waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil at sea to expire later this week, two administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday, as the US imposes a blockade on shipments from Iranian ports.

The move signals that "Treasury is going full force on Economic Fury," on Iran, an apparent reference to Operation Epic Fury, the US-led military campaign against the country, one of the officials said.

The Trump administration has long said it is applying "maximum pressure" on Iran over its nuclear programme and support for militants across the Middle East, though sanctioned oil has continued to reach China.